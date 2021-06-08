Pediatric Imaging Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Pediatric Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Pediatric imaging is a subspecialty of diagnostic radiology involving the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, and young adults. Pediatric imaging represents the abnormalities and normalcies of specific age rather than specific imaging techniques or the specific organ. While some diseases observed in pediatrics are similar to adults, however, many circumstances are noticed only in infants. The specialty is mainly considered for the changing aspects of a growing body, from pre-term infants to large adolescents, where the organs pursue growth phases. These require specialized treatment and imaging which can be carried out in a children’s hospital, that has all the essential facilities to treat infants and their certain pathologies. Therefore, this factor is expected to impel the demand for pediatric imaging around the world. Furthermore, an increase in demand for advanced healthcare practices in pediatric care, surging adoption of imaging modalities for diagnosis of children’s disorders, and rising government initiatives to raise awareness are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

For instance, in August 2018, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford has developed a new surgical center that incorporates a novel hybrid operating suite and facilitates instant evaluation of post-surgical interventions. Such initiative is expected to surge the demand for pediatric imaging. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a higher demand for screening options; therefore, imaging is mostly preferred by healthcare professionals since it provides a crucial diagnosis in a limited time. All the imaging modalities have been intensively used to examine the COVID-19 among children. This is likely to influence the demand for pediatric imaging around the world. However, the high installation cost and the risk of high radiation are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Pediatric Imaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable reimbursement policies and growing research and innovation in imaging modalities for pediatric care in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the rise in prevalence of pediatric diseases and the presence of a significant number of market players in the countries, such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Modality:

Ultrasound

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

X-ray

Others

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics/ Trauma

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pediatric Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors