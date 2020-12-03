Pedelec Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The key players profiled in the Pedelec Market report include BH Bikes (Great Britain), Yamaha corporation (Japan), Derby Cycle AG (Germany), M1-Sporttechnik (Germany), Panther International GmbH (Germany), Giant bicycle Inc. (U.S.), Helkama Velox (Finkand), Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.), Visiobike (Croatia), and Magnum Bikes USA (U.S.).

Pedelec is the acronym for pedal-assisted electric cycle which is an electric motor-supported bicycle. The bicycle has chargeable battery-supported electric motor, intended to aid in pedaling. Pedelec has electronic controllers for automatically cutting down the motors power, whenever the rider stops pedaling or breaches the bikes speed limit. These bicycles come without a throttle.

Increase in awareness among young generation regarding fitness and health is the major factor for the growth of the Pedelec market. Growth in awareness about use of resources and increase in health concerns fuel the market growth. High cost of these bikes restrain the market growth. These bikes can be charged easily and provide health benefits. These factors make way for growth opportunities for the market.

The Pedelec market is segmented on the basis of bicycle type, battery type, and geography. By bicycle type, it is divided into MTB, race, cross, urban, and foldable. By battery type, it is classified into SLA battery, NiMH, and SCiB. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ((Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits

o The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pedelec market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

o Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

o The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

o Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Pedelec Market Key Segmentation:



By Bicycle Type

o MTB

o Race

o Cross

o Urban

o Portable

By Battery Types

o SLA

o NiMH

o SCiB

Key Market Players

o BH Bikes (Great Britain)

o Yamaha corporation (Japan)

o Derby Cycle AG (Germany)

o M1-Sporttechnik (Germany)

o Panther International GmbH (Germany)

o Giant Bicycle Inc. (U.S.)

o Helkama Velox (Finland)

o Pedego Electric Bikes (U.S.)

o Visiobike (Croatia)

o Magnum Bikes USA (U.S.)

