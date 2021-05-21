Pectin Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Pectin is a unique functional fiber derived from the primary and middle lamellae and cell walls of various terrestrial plants. It is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is high in galacturonic acid (a sugar acid obtained from galactose). The fiber was first found and isolated in 1825 by French chemist and pharmacist Henri Braconnot, who then described the chemical substance in detail, highlighting its beneficial properties and potential industrial uses.

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics, including the key parameters influencing market growth, drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and potential risks. The report also covers the regional market segmentation, as well as market segmentation based on product and application types.

The leading players in the global pectin market profiled in the report are:

DowDupont (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Incorporated (U.S.)

CP Kelco (U.S.)

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Naturex (France)

Lucid Colloids Ltd (India)

Silvateam S.p.A (Italy)

Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (Spain)

Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group (Germany)

Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (China)

B&V Srl (Italy)

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

High-methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low-methoxyl (LM) Pectin

By Raw Material Type

Apple

Citrus fruits

Sugar beet

Others (including guavas, pears, sunflower, plums, quince, and berries)

By Function

Thickeners

Gelling Agents

Fat replacers

Stabilizers

Others (including emulsifiers, e-coating materials, and moisture-binding agents)

By Application

Food & beverage

Jams, jellies, and spreads Bakery & confectionery Beverages sauces & dressing Dairy products meat & poultry products baby foods prepared foods

Industrial applications

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care products

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

