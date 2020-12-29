Peanut Oil Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue And Forecast To 2020-2026 | Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Peanut Oil Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co., Arab Sudanese Vegetable Oil Company, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Oliver Oil Co, LLC, Sarika Ventures Pvt Ltd, , FreshMill Oils, Proteco, Olam International, Lam Soon Group., Hansal International, VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, B.D. Edible Oils & Ashoka Oil Industries, Sanathana Foods, Aryan International., Akash Protein, CFC.INC and others.

Global peanut oil market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing expansion of manufacturing industry and rising investment of in the development of oilseed processing facilities are the factor for the growth of this market.

Peanut oil or ground oil is a vegetable oil which is usually extracted from the peanuts. This oil is widely used for the purpose of cooking, pharmaceutical products and in soaps. They usually have strong peanut taste and aroma. Fatty acid, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, and oleic acid are some of the major component of the peanut oil. Refined and unrefined are some of the common types of the peanut oil. They are widely used in cooking so that the taste of the food can be enhanced.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising popularity of blended peanut oil will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence for clean- label cooking oil will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the functional properties offered by peanut oil will also propel the growth of the market

Rising usage of peanut oil in cosmetics will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the peanut oil is restraining the market growth

Rising shift towards soybean oil will also hamper the growth of this market

By Type (Refined, Unrefined),

Application (Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others),

Packaging (Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others),

Product (Cold Pressed, Hot Pressed),

End- User (Home, Restaurant, Food Manufacture, Other)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited announced the launch of their new Freedom double filtered groundnut oil. This new launch is the part of the company’s existing cooking oil range portfolio. This launch will also help them to meet the rising demand for groundnut oil

In August 2018, Jhandewalas Food Ltd announced the launch of their new Polki refined groundnut oil in nachos and pasta, and consumer pack. This new oil is fortified vitamin D & A and it is free from argemone oil and mineral oil. This new product has the shelf life of nine months

