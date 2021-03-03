 Peanut Oil Market Huge Demand in COVID-19: Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR and Forecast to 2028

Global Peanut Oil Market 2021 – Research Report Including Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

Peanut Oil Market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Peanut Oil Market Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, COFCO, QingDao ChangSheng Group Co., Arab Sudanese Vegetable Oil Company, Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, Oliver Oil Co, LLC, Sarika Ventures Pvt Ltd, , FreshMill Oils, Proteco, Olam International, Lam Soon Group., Hansal International, VEE GREEN ORGANIC LIFE CARE PRIVATE LIMITED, B.D. Edible Oils & Ashoka Oil Industries, Sanathana Foods, Aryan International., Akash Protein, CFC.

Global Peanut Oil Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Type: Refined, Unrefined

By Application: Personal Care Products, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others

By Packaging: Glass Containers, Plastic Containers, Cartons, Plastic Pouches, Others

By Product: Cold Pressed, Hot Pressed

By End- User: Home, Restaurant, Food Manufacture

