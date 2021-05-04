Peanut Butter Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Share, Size and Forecast till 2026 – IMARC Group

The global peanut butter market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2020, IMARC Group expects the global peanut butter market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Peanut butter is a widely consumed food spread obtained from ground dry-roasted peanuts. It is widely used to prepare breakfast, savory sauces, smoothies, and other food products like brownies, rolls, cakes, frosting, and chocolates. It is a source of essential dietary fibers, consisting of high protein content and low calories. The consumption of peanut butter helps reduce weight, lower the risk of type II diabetes and gallstones, and maintain a balanced diet.

Peanut Butter Market Trends:

The global peanut butter market is driven by the growing prevalence of obesity that has encouraged consumers to shift toward healthier breakfast and snack alternatives, such as peanut butter. Along with this, the increasing health-consciousness among consumers has prompted manufacturers to launch peanut butter variants with reduced calories and fat content. Moreover, market players are introducing innovative marketing strategies and new advertising campaigns to reach a broader consumer base. These factors are expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Peanut Butter Market Segmentation:

Market by Product Type

1. Crunchy Peanut Butter

2. Smooth Peanut Butter

3. Others

Market by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Performance of Key Regions

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Hersheys (NYSE: HSY), J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM), ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).

