Peanut Allergy Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials and Results, Patents, and Designations

Peanuts can cause a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, which is referred to as peanut allergy. This type of allergy is one of the most common cause of food allergy, which occurs when immune system reacts to protein found in peanuts. Casual skin contact can trigger the allergy if the affected area then touches the eyes, nose or mouth. Some of the commonly occurring symptoms of the allergy include constriction of airways resulting in anaphylaxis, sudden and extreme drop in blood pressure, difficulty in breathing due to swelled throat, dizziness, lightheadedness, digestive problems, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, runny nose, and unconsciousness. Age, past allergy to peanuts, other food allergies, family history, and atopic dermatitis are some of the risk factors of the peanut allergy.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for peanut allergy have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in March 2019, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. announced positive phase III clinical trial result of AR101, which is an oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy. As per the results of the study, AR101 met the primary endpoints of the trial and exhibited a consistent safety profile. Also, no cases of anaphylaxis or eosinophilic esophagitis were observed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s AR101 Fast Track Designation for peanut allergy in September 2014 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for peanut allergy in patient ages 4–17 years in June 2015. Therefore, with the increasing number of designation grants, the overall peanut allergy therapeutics pipeline is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.