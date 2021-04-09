Peach Extract Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2028

Market outlook

The demand for flavoring agents is increasing among the consumers over the past few years as it converts even the simple food into delicious succulent. The peach extract is one such flavoring agent which enhances the texture and flavor in frosting, pies, cakes, beverages, etc.

The peach extract is the processed form of peach fruits, leaves, and seeds which has wide industrial applications. The peach extract provides the flavor of sweetness and texture of softness exactly like a peach fruit. Due to its exotic taste, it is highly used in food processing industries as a natural flavor for baking. The peach extract made from its fruit is used as an alternative sweetener in confectioneries and bakeries. Along with food and beverage, the peach extract also plays a vital role in dietary supplements.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1759

As peach extract is rich in vitamins A, B, C, E and K, it is taken as a dietary protein supplement which enables the intake of additional proteins without increasing the calories. The peach extract has tempting taste, which has created huge demand among the consumers all over the world which is anticipated to escalate the peach extract market.

Growing Demands for Peach Extracts on Organic Cosmetics

There is a huge demand for peach and processed peach extracts in the recent years due to changing consumer preference over natural ingredients. The peach extract is not only used in the food and beverage industry but also used for known for its medicinal values due to which the peach extract is being commercialized as a herbal syrup. The peach extract made from leaves has got immense health benefits. It is used for treating gastric and stomach irritations, abdominal and throat congestion, high blood pressure due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Due to its effectiveness on nerves, it is used as a tranquilizer to control psychological activities. As peach extract contains α-glucans, it protects the cells against environmental toxins. The peach extracts are also widely used in organic cosmetics as a key ingredient due to the presence of anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The peach extract is used as lotions and creams to moisturize and invigorate the skin cells. As peach extract contains high vitamins and minerals, it helps in glowing the skin layers by protecting the skin against harmful ultra-violet radiations. The peach extracts are widely used in all organic cosmetic products in the recent years due to growing consumer preference on chemical-free cosmetics. Bound to all these factors it is expected that, the global peach extract market would grow positively in terms of value and volume in the forecast period.

Exhibit 1: Global Consumption of Peach, 2017

Global Peach Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of extract type, the global peach extract market has been segmented as-

Leaf Extract

Fruit Extract

Seed Extract

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1759

On the basis of end use, the global peach extract market has been segmented as-

Food Dairy Confectioneries Desserts Others

Beverage Vodka Beer Wine

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household

On the basis of nature, the global peach extract market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution, the global peach extract market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmaceuticals Specialty stores E-commerce



On the basis of form, the global peach extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Oil

Global Peach Extract: Key Players

Some of the major players of peach extract include R C Fine Foods Inc., New Way Herbs, Jacksonville Mercantile, Prima Spices, Medicine Flower LLC, OliveNation, LorAnn Oils, Skin Food, Evoluderm, etc. More Industrialists and organic product developers are showing keen interest in the peach extract as the demand is amplifying every year.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1759

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com