Peace is gone: What remains of the Corona resolutions | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), defended the new concept of “rest days” during Easter early Tuesday morning.

The goal is to “stand still for five days in a row, speed up the pandemic, prevent infections,” he said of federal state resolutions.

It’s a tough decision, but it will help a lot. Shops should have been closed on Maundy Thursday and the supermarket should have been open on Holy Saturday. Just a day later, everything is wasted: Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) calls the decision a mistake and apologizes. The whole thing was not achievable in the short time.

The chairman of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, expressed concern about the more contagious British corona mutant. “As we can see an exponential growth in the number of intensive care patients in recent days, the Easter holiday could certainly have prevented some infections that will now inevitably happen,” he told the Funke media group papers. The doctors in intensive care now called on the citizens to “have a very quiet Easter” to prevent infections.

On the other hand, according to epidemiologist Rafael Mikolajczyk of the University of Halle-Wittenberg, the project would have done little to combat the mutated corona virus anyway. “The five-day Easter holiday could not produce a resounding result,” he told the German news agency. The virus could have passed in families without hindrance. Only a “significantly longer rest period” would have changed anything – although the idea was “epidemiologically in the right direction.”

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) also asked “to use the freedoms that are now a little more justified”. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet (CDU), called on everyone to “let Easter rest” and spend the holidays at home with as few contacts as possible.

What was decided – and continues to apply: citizens are urged to “keep all contacts to the absolute minimum and in particular to avoid meetings in-house”. Unless otherwise agreed, the foregoing requirements continue to apply. Federal states should include innovations in their regulations by March 29; they usually apply until April 18.

What is still valid now:

“EMERGENCY BRAKE”: Federal and state governments emphasize the need to consistently apply the “emergency brake” agreed in early March. It should take effect when the seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in a country or region is more than 100 new infections on three consecutive days. Then the restrictions that were in effect until March 7 will apply again from the second next working day – including stricter contact rules. Further openings should only be made when the 7-day incidence is less than 100 and is stable or declining.

INCIDENCE ABOVE 100: In counties with an incidence of more than 100 days for seven days, stricter measures apply. These can look like this:

– Obligation to wear better protective masks in the car for passengers who do not belong to the driver’s household

– Extension of a rapid testing requirement to areas where distance rules and consistent mask wear are difficult

– Exit restrictions

– stricter contact restrictions

CONTACTS: A maximum of five people from two households can still meet. In general, couples should count as one household. Children up to 14 years count extra.

VACCINE PROTECTION: The Robert Koch Institute will present a report at the next federal state round on April 12 on when vaccinated individuals “are not contagious with sufficient certainty that inclusion in test concepts may be outdated”.

QUICK AND SELF TESTS: Employees in schools and daycare centers and school children should be tested twice a week as soon as possible.

OPENING IN MODEL PROJECTS: In «temporary pilot projects», the federal states are allowed to try out in selected regions how areas of public life can be opened «with strict protective measures and a test concept».

WORKPLACE: Employers must ensure that their employees can work from home. If that is not possible, they should offer regular testing, “at least once and, if available, twice a week”. At the beginning of April, the sector organizations are expected to report how many companies are participating. The federal government then wants to investigate possible stricter occupational safety regulations.

ECONOMIC AID: The federal government wants to develop further aid for businesses that have suffered particularly severe and protracted closures.

TRAVEL: The federal government and states are urging citizens to refrain from travel at home and abroad, which is not absolutely necessary. A quarantine obligation already applies to returnees from foreign areas with large numbers of infections or with a high spread of virus variants. Since a slight spread of Covid-19 variants is to be expected, especially in popular holiday destinations, the federal and state governments expect ‘all airlines’ to consistently test crew and passengers before the return flight and no further expansion of flights during Easter. is. vacation. ”The federal government is currently looking for ways to prevent tourist travel abroad.

The federal government also wants to prescribe a test before leaving for Germany – but the Bundestag should approve an amendment to the Infection Protection Act.

SENIOR, foster families and homes for the disabled: Unvaccinated residents should be offered vaccination promptly. The offer from the federal government to help the armed forces with testing, for example, is still available.

NEXT STEPS: Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to re-consult with Prime Ministers on April 12.