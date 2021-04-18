Pea Protein Market 2021 Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities), Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth Forecast To 2027

“

Pea ProteinPea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.

The global leaders are Roquette, and Cosucra. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 90% market share of global in 2019. The key players include Emsland Group, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Oriental Protein Tech, Jianyuan Group, and others.

On a global scale, the high-tech pea protein product is in the early stages of the global industrialization compared to other plant protein industry. The whole pea protein market is driven by the new protein extraction technology, advanced R&D initiatives, and rising vegetarian population.

Currently, the factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are Dietary Supplement, Beverage, pet food industry and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, and the wider range of applications, the demand for pea protein will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of pea protein is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period. Pea protein industry will usher in a rapid growth space.

Although the market prospect of pea protein is very good, but there is a potential threat. That is pea protein and pea starch shares the same production line. Strictly speaking, pea protein is a byproduct of pea starch. Although Europe produces a large amount of pea protein, large amount of pea starch was also produced and could not be consumed locally. the main areas of consumption of pea starch are in the Asia Pacific region. But the whole Asia Pacific region is not enough to consume the whole pea starch, which wastes the resource of pea processing. Therefore, the development of pea protein requires a balance between the two products.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Roquette. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in pea protein market will become more intense.

In China, Yantai Shuangta is the most advanced producer, has top pea protein extraction technology, the only circulating integrated industrial chain. There is no large competitor in pea protein market. In Shuangta Food, pea protein contains more than 80% protein, and applied in health care products, beverages and others.

The Pea Protein Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Pea Protein was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Pea Protein Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Pea Protein market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Pea Protein generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Emsland, Roquette, Cosucra, Nutri-Pea, Shuangta Food, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Shandong Huatai Food,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate (75%-80%), Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate (80%-85%), High Purity Pea Protein Isolate (>85%),

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Sports Nutrition Food, Energy Drinks, Health Food, Pet Food,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Pea Protein, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Pea Protein market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Pea Protein from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Pea Protein market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Therefore, Pea Protein Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Pea Protein.”