Pea Protein Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc., Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

The global pea protein market was valued at US$ 363.1millionin 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,112.2million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2027.

Pea Protein Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Pea Protein key players. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Segmentation by Type (Pea Protein Isolates, Pea Protein Concentrates, Textured Pea Protein); Form (Dry, Liquid); Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery and Confectionery Goods, Meat Alternatives, Beverages, Others)

Some of the keyplayers of Pea Protein Market:

A&B Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc., Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Gemef Industries, Glanbia Nutritionals, Puris, Roquette Frères, The Green Labs LLC, Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

The Global Pea Protein Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The Global Pea Protein Market provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Pea Protein market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

