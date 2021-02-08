Pea Flour Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers ||AGT Food and Ingredients, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Batory Foods

A Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

The major players covered in the pea flour market report are AGT Food and Ingredients, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Batory Foods, Limagrain Holding Group, Hodmedod’s British Pulses & Grains, Avena Foods, Limited, Vestkorn, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Mirfak Pty Ltd, SURESHCHAND RAMESHCHAND, Novofarina, Barry Farm Foods, Cates Grains & Seed, Spice Mecca, Woodland Foods, Hansco Distributors Inc., SpiceEE, Ingredion Incorporated, Midlands Holdings, ADM, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, Hearthy Foods, Golden Grain Mills, PAULA Ingredients and K2 Milling among other domestic and global players.

Pea flour market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 941,364.59 million by 2027. Wide range of applications in bakery industry and usage in ingredients is the major driver which is propelling the pea flour market in the forecast period.

Peasemeal (also called pea flour) is flour which is produced from yellow field peas that have been roasted. The roasting enables greater access to protein and starch increasing the nutritive value. Traditionally, the peas would be grounded three times using water-powered stone mills. The colour of the flour is brownish yellow due to the caramelization achieved during roasting, while the texture ranges from fine to gritty. The usages of pea’s meal are similar to maize meal in baking, porridge and quick breads. Pea’s meal has had a long history in Great Britain and is still used in Scotland for dishes such as brose and bannocks. Pea flour market is growing with factors such as growing demand from bakery and food & beverage sector, increasing inclination towards healthier option over traditional flour and high nutrient and other protein content in pea flour. However, the rising demand of oil-seed and nut based flour and digestion issue of pea flour may obstruct the growth of the pea flour market in the given forecast period.

The growing number of research and development in the field is providing an ample opportunities for the growth of pea flour market and it has been witnessed that it will rise drastically resulting in the growth for the pea flour market. The side-effects of pea flour such as causing occupational asthma have created challenges for the manufacturers dealing in the pea flour market.

For instance,

In January 2020, ADM has been named among the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by FORTUNE Magazine for the 12th year in a row. ADM has increased its brand image by receiving this award which will add more customers to its portfolio.

In May 2019, ADM was honored by the American Bakers Association for its safety accomplishments. The award benefitted the company in enhancing its credibility along with the brand image that has increased the global sales along with profit maximization for the company.

By Category (Organic, Inorganic),

Type of Peas (Green Peas, Yellow Peas),

Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Household/Retail),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The countries covered in the pea flour market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the pea flour market due to large food processing industry and rising occurrence of celiac disease in the region. China is dominating in the pea flour market and leading the growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to growing demand for health awareness food and products with the promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Pea flour market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with pea flour sales, impact of advancement in the pea flour and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the pea flour market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pea Flour market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Pea Flour market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

