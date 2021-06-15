Pea Fibre Market by Nature and End use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Keeping in view the demand of health-conscious consumers, the vegan food industry is introducing numerous health-based food items in their product portfolio. It has boosted the augmented demand of the pea fiber market significantly. They are an excellent source of dietary fiber. Owing to its health benefits, it contains substances that can prevent stomach cancer, according to researchers. Due to this fast-paced lifestyle, people prefer those food products, which comprises of high fiber content to curb dietary diseases and to maintain their dietary supplements intake. These aspects would be beneficial to shape the future of the pea fiber market in the coming years.

Market Scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Nature, End use industry, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Vestkorn Milling AS, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Parrheim Foods, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, among others.

Covid-19 Analysis:

The pandemic has resulted in a positive influencer for the Pea Fiber Market in the following manner: –

Lockdown Effect:

In order to boost their immunity to fight against coronavirus, people are enhancing their health in quarantine. It has caused immense demand for the pea fiber industry and is shaping its growth.

Economy improvement:

People are stockpiling the food items which are enriched in nutrients and comprise very high values to maintain the supplement intake this has resulted in augmented demand for the pea fiber market and thus, increasing the economy to a moderate extent. Since all the industries are shut down, and due to labor non-availability, the outbreak is not facilitating the pea fiber market to grow, but it can maintain a significant demand amongst the people.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rising awareness of people towards health and health-related supplements, has enabled the growth of the pea fiber market. Also, government initiatives and spending regarding the improvement of health is a prominent reason for the expansion of pea fiber industry. As a major population of the world is a consumer of the vegan market, so people search for all the nutrients within a single product, and they find the pea fibers to be very fruitful in this aspect. In addition to this, the emerging trends of social media marketing can convert suspects to prospects and conjointly increasing the adoption rate of pea fibers. The promotional strategies via social media and celebrity endorsements pertaining to the nutritional benefits of pea fibers are also responsible for its market hold. These factors wholly contribute to the growth of the pea fiber industry in the coming years.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Nature Natural

Organic

Conventional End use Industry Food Industry (Bakery products, Breakfast cereals, and meat products)

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pet food and Animal food

