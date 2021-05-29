[PDF] ZigBee Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is ZigBee ?

Growing concern for energy conservation is one of the major factors driving growth of the market

The factor attributed the growth of the market is growing consumption of energy across the globe. For instance, according to worldbank.org, analysis, 17.8% of energy was consumed in 2014 and it has grown to 18.1% in 2015, globally. Since, utilization of energy is increasing at a rapid rate consumers are adopting those technologies, which are low powered and minimises energy consumption. The Zig Bee protocol monitors and manages consumers’ energy consumption, which further helps in reducing wastage of energy and lowering energy costs for both utilities and end-users. Moreover, government initiatives for smart city project is another factor leading to increasing installation of ZigBee protocol in smart city for controlling consumption of energy.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Atmel Corporation., Digi International, NXP Semiconductor N.V, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, EnOcean GmbH, and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd

Global Zig Bee Market: Segment Trends

ZigBee smart energy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain largest over the forecasted period (2018-2026). The advantages offered by ZigBee Smart Energy are it helps in tracking real-time information related to energy consumption, multiple control methods e.g. emergency signals and duty cycling, and has the ability to randomize start and end times to avoid energy spikes. With the access to monitor the energy consumption, both utilities and end-users can regulate the use of energy, thus saving money and reducing the impact on the environment.

ZigBee Market Taxonomy:

By Standards

ZigBee RF4CE

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Remote Control 2.0

Zigbee 3.0

By Device Type

Zigbee Home Automation

Zigbee Light Link

Zigbee Smart Energy

Others

By Applications

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication services

Healthcare

Retail Services

Others

