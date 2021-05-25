[PDF] ZigBee Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.
Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.
What Is ZigBee?
ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.
Top Key players profiled in the ZigBee market report include: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Atmel Corporation., Digi International, NXP Semiconductor N.V, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, EnOcean GmbH, and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd
Main Aspects covered in the Report
- Overview of the ZigBee market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
- 2016-2020 historical data and 2020-2027 market forecast
- Geographical analysis including major countries
- Overview the product type market including development
- Overview the end-user market including development
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry
ZigBee Market Taxonomy:
By Standards
- ZigBee RF4CE
- Zigbee PRO
- Zigbee IP
- Zigbee Remote Control 2.0
- Zigbee 3.0
By Device Type
- Zigbee Home Automation
- Zigbee Light Link
- Zigbee Smart Energy
- Others
By Applications
- Home Automation
- Industrial Automation
- Telecommunication services
- Healthcare
- Retail Services
- Others
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) :
Is ZigBee Market Booming In Near Future?
Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future..
Which are the prominent ZigBee market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company?
Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies.
Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement?
Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data.
Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
