[PDF] ZigBee Market : How The Things Will Change When You Will Know More About It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is ZigBee?

ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.

Top Key players profiled in the ZigBee market report include: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Atmel Corporation., Digi International, NXP Semiconductor N.V, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, EnOcean GmbH, and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the ZigBee market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2016-2020 historical data and 2020-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

ZigBee Market Taxonomy:

By Standards

ZigBee RF4CE

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Remote Control 2.0

Zigbee 3.0

By Device Type

Zigbee Home Automation

Zigbee Light Link

Zigbee Smart Energy

Others

By Applications

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication services

Healthcare

Retail Services

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is ZigBee Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent ZigBee market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Atmel Corporation., Digi International, NXP Semiconductor N.V, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microchip Technology., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, EnOcean GmbH, and NEXCOM International Co. Ltd, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

