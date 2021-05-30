[PDF] Zero Liquid Discharge Market : The Best Things About It

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Zero Liquid Discharge ?

Market Overview

Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) is a wastewater treatment process, which is designed to remove liquid waste from the system. This is done to achieve zero discharge at the end of wastewater management cycle so that no liquid waste leaves the boundary of the facility. It is a progressive wastewater treatment process that is comprised of reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, evaporation/crystallization, and fractional electro deionization. There are two types of zero liquid discharge systems namely conventional ZLD systems and hybrid ZLD systems. Conventional ZLD system includes falling film brine concentrators, vertical tube vertical tube evaporators (seed slurry concentrators) and non-seeded evaporators, forced circulation crystallizers, horizontal spray film evaporators, filter presses, centrifuges and drum dryers for sludge dewatering.

The global zero liquid discharge market is estimated to account for US$ 699.0 Mn in terms of value and by the end of 2019

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Aquatech International LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, GEA Group, U.S. Water Services Inc., Veolia Water Technologies, Oasys Water, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Thermax Global, Suez Environnement, 3v Green Eagle S.p.A., ENCON Evaporators, Aquarion AG, Doosan Hydro Technology, and IDE Technologies.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3263

Market Dynamics

The implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the government of various economies is expected to boost the adoption of zero discharge systems over the forecast period. For instance, in the year 2015, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India, issued guidelines for zero liquid discharge. According to these guidelines, industrial sectors like Sugar, Distilleries, Tanneries, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Dyeing, and Dairy would need special emphasis for enforcement of zero liquid discharge.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Taxonomy:

Global Zero liquid discharge Market, By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Zero liquid discharge Market, By System Type:

Conventional

Hybrid

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Zero Liquid Discharge Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Zero Liquid Discharge market is estimated to account for US$ 1,253.08 million by 2027 Which are the prominent Zero Liquid Discharge market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Aquatech International LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, GEA Group, U.S. Water Services Inc., Veolia Water Technologies, Oasys Water, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Thermax Global, Suez Environnement, 3v Green Eagle S.p.A., ENCON Evaporators, Aquarion AG, Doosan Hydro Technology, and IDE Technologies., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.