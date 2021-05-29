[PDF] Workstation Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Workstation ?

Market Overview

A workstation is a computer employed for individual use that is faster and more capable than a personal computer. Workstation is mostly used for business or professional purposes. Generally, architects, engineers, graphic designers or any organization that needs faster microprocessors and large amounts of RAM utilize workstation. Workstation can run on multi-user operating system, featuring optimized GMU, SSD, and independent disk. There are different types of workstation such as mobile workstation, rack workstation, tower workstation, blade workstation, and all-in-one workstation. A workstation includes features such as

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, Samsung, Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc., Acer, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Apple, Inc.

Market Opportunities

Growing adoption of mobile workstation offers significant growth opportunities for market players

A mobile workstation is a perfect combination of cost and mobility as compared to other types of workstation. It is basically a notebook computer that feature high-end computing applications. Currently, mobile workstations are available with processors ranging from Core i3 to Xeon. Mobile workstation enables user to work at job site due to high-mobility, which in turn, has increased its adoption in the recent past. Thus, growing use mobile workstation is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

Workstation Market Taxonomy:

Global Workstation Market, By Product Type:

Tower



Mobile



Rack



Blade



All in One

Global Workstation Market, By Operating System:

Windows



Linux



Unix

Global Workstation Market, By Application:

DCC



Economic / Finance



Engineering



Scientific



Software Engineering



Other

Global Workstation Market, By End-Use Industry:

Industrial Automation



IT & Software Industry



Biomedical & Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Building Automation



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Others

