[PDF] Workplace Transformation Market Evolving Industrial Growth, Application, Segment, and Top Manufacturers 2021-2027

Increasing adoption of cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence, and automation are helping organizations to increase their productivity and enterprises mobility, which provides immense opportunities for growth of the workplace transformation market worldwide. Integration of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) system in various organizations is major factor driving growth of the market in corporate segments, as it is more cost-effective. BYOD saves on an average US$ 350 per year, per employee. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, adoption rate of BYOD was 36% in 2017 and it is projected to account for 75% by 2019. Moreover, the BYOD market is target to reach nearly US $367billion by 2022 from US$ 35 billion in 2015.

Accenture PLC , NTT Data Corporation , Cisco Systems, Inc. , Atos , Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) , Capgemini , Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation , HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Wipro Ltd. , Unisys Corporation , IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

The study then shows up information on various factors such as global major key players including recent trends, developments, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions. The market report further highlights the product range, product types, applications, and regions of this market. The Global Workplace Transformation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. These analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Workplace Transformation Market: Taxonomy

On the basis of service, the global workplace transformation market is segmented into:

Enterprise Mobility

Telecom Services

Unified Communication and Collaboration Services

On the basis of organization size, the workplace transformation service market is segmented into:

Small- size Enterprises

Mid-Size Enterprise

Large Enterprises

On the basis of end user, the workplace transformation services market is segmented into:

Manufacturing and Automotive

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and Information Technology

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Other

Furthermore, this market report throws light on the standards research to move the business forward without any problems thus the effects of COVID-19 on the growth of the market can also be easily obtained through this report. Also; it study includes an in-depth analysis of where important types, applications, and regional segments are studied. This Workplace Transformation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging strategic growth analysis, market size, category growths, application niches, and geographic expansions.

