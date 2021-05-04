[PDF] Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market : The Best Things About It

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

Increasing demand for electric vehicles in the emerging economies such as India and China is expected to increase adoption of wireless EV charging over the forecast period.

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in the countries such as India and China, owing to growing EV buying trend, favorable government regulation to reduce vehicle emission, and fast developing EV infrastructure, which is expected to increase demand for wireless electric vehicle charging over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global EV Outlook, in 2018, China was the largest electric car market with 1.1 million units electric cars sold, which contributed around half of the global electric car fleet in 2018 with total number of 2.3 million electric cars.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Players: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Hevo Power.

Overview Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil

Argentina, Chile, and Brazil Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Leading Competition: In this section, the report provides information on Competitive situations and trends including merger and acquisition and expansion, market shares of the top ten players, and market concentration rate. Readers could also be provided with production, revenue, and average price shares by manufacturers.

Research Methodology:

The market engineering process uses a top-down and bottom-up approach and several data triangulation methods to evaluate and validate the size of the entire market and other dependent sub-markets listed in Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging report. Numerous qualitative and quantitative analyzes have been conducted in the market engineering process to list key information / insights. The major players in the market were identified through the second survey and the market rankings were determined through the first and second surveys.

Primary Research:

During the first survey, we interviewed various key sources of supply and demand to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging report. Key supply sources include key industry participants, subject matter specialists from key companies, and consultants from several major companies and organizations active in the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market.

Secondary Research:

The second study was conducted to obtain key information on the supply chain of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging industry, the market’s currency chain, pools of major companies, and market segmentation, with the lowest level, geographical market, and technology-oriented perspectives. Secondary data was collected and analyzed to reach the total market size, which was verified by the first survey.

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Detailed study of each point: –

The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market study offers a comprehensive overview of the current market and forecasts by 2020-2027 to help identify emerging business opportunities on which to capitalize.

study offers a comprehensive overview of the current market and forecasts by 2020-2027 to help identify emerging business opportunities on which to capitalize. The report provides an in-depth review of industry dynamics in Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging, including existing and potential developments to represent prevailing consumer pockets of investment.

The report provides details concerning key drivers, constraints and opportunities and their effect on the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market.

The report elaborates on the SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model.

The market-study value chain review gives a good view of the positions of the stakeholders.

