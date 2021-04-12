[PDF] Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

“ Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market ” This study highlights the key indicators of market growth that accompany a comprehensive analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five-Force Analysis. This data can enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry.

Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging uses near field charging technology, where electric vehicles are charged using resonant magnetic inductive power transfer. This technology uses components such as charging pads and power control unit where energy is transferred between base charging pads and vehicle charging pads using electromagnetic induction, which helps to charge the battery of electric vehicles. Furthermore, wireless charging is also known as inductive changing or cordless charging as it does not require any wire or cable to charge the vehicle.

The Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2015 to 2020. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2027.

Leading Players: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Hevo Power.

The study is thoroughly compiled and provides details pertaining to industry size, projected renumeration, and sales volume. Comprehensive examination of the important drivers which will influence the growth of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market in the upcoming years is also depicted in the report.

Geographical Analysis:

This report studies Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Commercial Charging Stations

Home Charging Stations

On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

3 to <11 kW

11 to 50 kW

Above 50 kW

On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Passenger Cars (PC)

Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

Electric Two Wheeler

Finally, the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

