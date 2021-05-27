[PDF] Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market : Embarking Of Industry That Will Payback You Over The Next 10 Years!!!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging?

Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging uses near field charging technology, where electric vehicles are charged using resonant magnetic inductive power transfer. This technology uses components such as charging pads and power control unit where energy is transferred between base charging pads and vehicle charging pads using electromagnetic induction, which helps to charge the battery of electric vehicles. Furthermore, wireless charging is also known as inductive changing or cordless charging as it does not require any wire or cable to charge the vehicle.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles in the emerging economies such as India and China is expected to increase adoption of wireless EV charging over the forecast period. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing in the countries such as India and China, owing to growing EV buying trend, favorable government regulation to reduce vehicle emission, and fast developing EV infrastructure, which is expected to increase demand for wireless electric vehicle charging over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global EV Outlook, in 2018, China was the largest electric car market with 1.1 million units electric cars sold, which contributed around half of the global electric car fleet in 2018 with total number of 2.3 million electric cars.

The following manufacturers are covered: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Hevo Power.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of charging station type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Commercial Charging Stations

Home Charging Stations

On the basis of component, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

On the basis of charging type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

On the basis of power supply range, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

3 to <11 kW

11 to 50 kW

Above 50 kW

On the basis of vehicle type, the global wireless EV charging market is segmented into

Passenger Cars (PC)

Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

Electric Two Wheeler

