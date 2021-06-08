[PDF] Why Car Security Market Creating a New Business Opportunity Scope in 2021

The global car security market was valued at US$ 7,971.5 Mn in terms of value in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The Car Security market contributes in-depth analysis of industry drivers, challenges, limitations, trends and opportunities, and influences. It is represented as a comprehensive analysis of regional key factors to provide the best approaches to the competitive landscape. The extensive analysis of the report presents a summary of regional applications, value chain structure, revenue generation, business players, and value of sales factors.

Increasing car thefts worldwide has compelled the car owners to deploy advanced security systems in their vehicles. The increase in car theft has increased the demand for automotive spare parts, as cars are dismantled and parts are sold in the aftermarket. Enhanced security measures and technologies have encouraged car owners to adopt anti-theft solutions for their cars. Thus, improved security system and growing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of car security systems are expected to boost the global car security system market growth over the forecast period. According to Germany’s BKA Federal Police, in 2015, around 18,500 stolen vehicles were not recovered. According to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2012, around 721,053 motor vehicle thefts were reported. This was a 0.6% Y-o-Y increase in vehicle theft and a loss of US$ 4.3 Bn worth of vehicles.

The Car Security study represents a thorough analysis including segmentation, application, share, size, and growing demand. The geographical segments of the global Car Security market have identified and explained within the report. This report focuses on the global level, regional level, and company level. The research report also inspects different business models that emerged and assess their value in the present as well as in the coming years. Also, The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market, and manufacturing trends. The study sheds light on various challenges faced by manufacturers and challenges.

Key Companies Insights:- Omron Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Valeo S.A., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:-

The report includes the region-wise segmentation of North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) of the market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Car Security System Market, By Car Type:

Economic Cars Mid-Range Cars Premium Cars



Global Car Security System Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM Aftermarket



Global Car Security System Market, By Product Type:

Immobilizer system Remote Central Locking System Alarm System Other Systems



