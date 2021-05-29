[PDF] Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions ?

Market Overview

Web real-time communication is a free and open-source project that offers browser-based applications, voice communications, video calls, file sharing, and eliminating need for software plug-ins for the browser. WebRTC utilizes simple application program interfaces (APIs), in order to provide real-time communication to mobile applications and browsers. Furthermore, it makes it easy to incorporate into commercial products and pose it as an attractive option for solution providers. WebRTC finds major applications in conferencing to collaborate with suppliers and partners, in medicine to communicate with patients, for marketing to contact and maintain relationships with customers from remote places, and for job interviews to schedule, implement, and take follow up of interview procedure.

The global Web real-time communication solution market was accounted for US$ 1,807.5 Mn in terms of value by 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Avaya Inc., Twilio, Inc., Google Inc., Plivo Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., IBM Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., TokBox Inc., and Ericsson.

Market Opportunities

Custom-made solutions offered to fulfill the specific requirements of enterprises is expected to pose significant growth opportunities

Certain organizations request customized WebRTC solutions so that they would fulfill their specific business requirements. Although WebRTC solutions are homogenous throughout the industry verticals, providing custom-made solutions can help market players to enhance their market presence. Thus, customized solutions is a major growth opportunity in the market.

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solutions Market Taxonomy:

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Type:

Service

Consulting Service



Implementation Service



Integration Service



Maintenance Service

Solution

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Vertical:

BFSI Sector

Public Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Transportation Sector

Healthcare Sector

Media & Entertainment Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Utility

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions Market, By Application:

Social Networking

Gaming

Voice Calling

Video Conferencing

Other Applications

