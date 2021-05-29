[PDF] Web Content Filtering Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Web Content Filtering ?

Market Overview

A web content filter refers to a cybersecurity solution that is intended to regulate the content of the websites when a user visits the internet. Business organizations face numerous challenges regarding maintaining employee productivity and manage the use of the internet in the workplace. The web filter installed by the organization filters the content and origin of the web page by comparing it with rules provided by the company or a person. Over the years, web content filters have evolved from addressing issues such as employee distractions to more robust, flexible, and scalable filters that are capable of addressing complex security issues of a networked business world.

The global web content filtering market is estimated to account for US$ 6,589.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Blue Coat Systems, Inc., Bloxx, Ltd., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., MacAfee, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Trend Micro, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Websense, Inc., and ContentKeeper Technologies.

Value Chain Analysis

Constituents of web content filtering value chain include web servers, site categorization database, policies and end-users such as private business organizations, public organizations, and government organizations. These organizations employ multiple filtering techniques such as URL filtering, file type filtering and keyword filtering. The contracting organization creates a database of URLs and keywords which when requested deny or block access to sites. The organization also constructs a set of rules to enforce its IAP (Internet Access Policy) and install web content filtering software or solution between the client browser and the outside world.

Web Content Filtering Market Taxonomy:

Global Web Content Filtering Market, By End-use:

School and Institutions

Business Organization

Government Agencies

Others

Global Web Content Filtering Market, By Type:

Web Filters

E-mail Filters

Filters for ISPs

Search Engine Filters

Others

Global Web Content Filtering Market, By Technique:

IP Filtering

URL Filtering

Keyword Filtering

Filetype Filtering

Others

