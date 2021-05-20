[PDF] Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Market 2021 Key Factors and Emerging Opportunities | coherentmarketinsights.com

The global pandemic situation prompted raw material providers to revise their 2020 production programs, investment projects, and collaboration/partnership activities. VSMPO-Avisma, Constellium SE, and Hexcel are some of the prominent raw material providers that have planned to reduce their production volumes by ~30% in 2020, owing to the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, demand for new aircraft and aircraft repair plunged, and the customers of these raw material providers have almost suspended production capacity. As the demand for aircrafts is reduced, the Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) service providers have to deal with excess capacity, as the transition occurs from servicing legacy aircraft to new aircraft. However, the MRO service providers are dealing with cost-pressures, as they are providing support and maintenance to their customer’s old aircraft under renewed cost structure. MRO players with access to new technology fleets are expected to be in a better position and have the ability to ramp-up their operations speedily.

Leading Keyplayers in Weapons Carriage and Release Systems Industry:

Cobham Plc., Harris Corporation, AVIC (Aviation Industry Corporation), Raytheon, Moog, Inc., Ultra Electronics, Circor Aerospace& Defence, Marotta Controls, AEREA s.p.a., and Systima Technologies.



Rising territorial disputes and terrorist attacks in countries such as Russia and Ukraine; China and Japan for uninhabited islands in the East China Sea; India and Pakistan for Jammu & Kashmir; Israel and Palestine for the Gaza Strip, Golan Heights, and West Bank is a major factor for increasing demand for carriage with multi-purpose rack racks. Several other regional disputes, which inadvertently affects the security of the nation, is expected to aid in growth of the market.

For instance, according to the Our World in Data Organization’s analysis, 11,996 number of terrorist related incident occurred in 2013, and it increased to 16,860 in 2014, globally. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of State, India faced a total number of 764 terrorist attacks in 2014, and it increased to 791 in 2015. Therefore, rising territorial disputes increases weapons use in order to heighten security of the nation from terrorist attacks, which is expected to boost growth of the market.

Aircraft engine manufacturers such as GE Aviation, UTC, and MTU Aero engines have temporarily suspended their engine production assembly lines. Furthermore, these aero-engine manufacturers are suspending discretionary spending on an immediate basis, which include discretionary engineering and development programs, new product/design development activity, and reducing their capital spending on manufacturing facilities.