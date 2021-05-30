[PDF] Waterjet Cutting Machine Market : Incredible Transformations

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Waterjet Cutting Machine ?

Market Insight- Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market 2017-2027

Market Overview

A waterjet cutter or also referred to as water jet is an industrial machine that utilizes high pressure water stream or mixture of water and abrasive substance to cut wide range of materials from granite to titanium. There are two types of waterjet cutting machines namely pure waterjet and abrasive waterjet. Waterjet cutting machine is often used during fabrication of machine parts and is also used when the materials used are sensitive to high temperatures generated by other methods. Waterjet cutting machine finds application in aerospace and mining industry for cutting, reaming, and shaping purposes. The global waterjet cutting machine market is segregated on the basis of pump type, application type, pressure range, end-use industries, and regions.

The global waterjet cutting machine market is estimated to account for US$ 1,745.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Market Opportunities

Advent of robotic waterjet is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities

The robotic water jets offer versatility of applications such as cutting, drilling, and cleaning. Automated waterjets are extensively used in high-precision industries such as electronics, aerospace, food, and automotive. Robotic waterjet eliminates secondary operations, eventually saving time and cost for the organizations. Furthermore, robotic waterjet allows the processing without the guidance of an operator, thereby minimizing wastage of materials. Moreover, robotic waterjets deliver high precision operation without dust and heat generation. This, in turn, is expected to pose lucrative opportunity for market players.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Taxonomy

Global Waterjet cutting machine Market, By Pump Type:

Direct Drive Pump

Intensifier Pump

Global Waterjet cutting machine Market, By Application:

One Dimensional Cutting

Two Dimensional Cutting

Three Dimensional Cutting

Global Waterjet cutting machine Market, By Pressure Range:

Less than 4200 bar

Greater than 4200 bar

Global Waterjet cutting machine Market, By End-use Industry:

Metal Fabrication

Automotive

Ceramics

Electronics

Paper and Pulp

Others

