[PDF] Virtual Events Market : Incredible Transformations

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Virtual Events ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Virtual Events Market

The increasing global competition and changing business scenarios are continually driving companies across the globe to focus on cost optimization. Owing to this, various companies are opting for virtual events to minimize travel expenses. Organizing virtual events helps companies to cater to clients in various countries or regions where the company does not have physical presence. Moreover, the companies are coming up with corporate events to launch new products, product promotions, customer summits among others. For instance, in October 2019, OnePlus, a mobile manufacturer in India, launched its new product OnePlus7T in a live event that was telecasted live across the globe via several online platforms. Increasing use of online platforms for such events is expected to drive growth of the virtual events market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Adobe Systems, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Atlassian, BroadSoft, COREX (PTY), Huawei Technologies, Toshiba, ubivent, and Zoom Video Communications.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3407

Regional Analysis of Virtual Events Market

On the basis of region, the global virtual events market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the virtual events market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. North America region includes countries such as the U.S. and Canada, where the adoption of virtual events such as video conferencing and web conferencing among others is highest, as this region has a number of companies that have their global headquarter in these two countries and have presence across the globe.

Virtual Events Market Taxonomy:

The global virtual events market is segmented on the basis of type, End Use Industry, enterprise size and region

On the Basis of Type Tele-conference/tele-seminar Video Conferences Unified Communication and Collaboration Web Conferences

On Basis of End Use Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Education Corporate Offices Healthcare Hospitality Government Others

On Basis of Enterprise Size SMEs Large Enterprises



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Virtual Events Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Virtual Events market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Adobe Systems, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Atlassian, BroadSoft, COREX (PTY), Huawei Technologies, Toshiba, ubivent, and Zoom Video Communications., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.