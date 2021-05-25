[PDF] Virtual Events Market : Fascinating Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Virtual Events?

Virtual events can be defined as interacting with people or audiences through virtual platforms or services such as web, telephones among others. Virtual events are online exhibitions which include Webinars, Virtual Trade Shows, Online Trade, Video conferences, Teleconference/teleseminar, Videophone call, Webcast, Podcasts, breakout sessions among others. The virtual events can be enabled on laptops, desktop, and smartphones among others.

The TOP LEADING COMPANIES profiled in this report include: Adobe Systems, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Mitel Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Atlassian, BroadSoft, COREX (PTY), Huawei Technologies, Toshiba, ubivent, and Zoom Video Communications.

Virtual Events Market Taxonomy:

The global virtual events market is segmented on the basis of type, End Use Industry, enterprise size and region

On the Basis of Type Tele-conference/tele-seminar Video Conferences Unified Communication and Collaboration Web Conferences

On Basis of End Use Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Education Corporate Offices Healthcare Hospitality Government Others

On Basis of Enterprise Size SMEs Large Enterprises



Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

