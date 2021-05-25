[PDF] Virtual and Augmented Reality Market : Gripping Facts That People Don’T Know Much More About It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Virtual and Augmented Reality?

Virtual reality is the creation of simulated environment using computer technology; whereas, augmented reality is blending of virtual and real life. Increasing adoption of virtual and augmented reality technology in various applications such as training, academia & research, real estate, manufacturing & design, and healthcare is one of the major factors, which has accelerated growth of the virtual and augmented reality market.

Top key players Analysis: Blippar Inc., Cyberglove Systems LLC., Daqri LLC, EON Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vuzix Corporation.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1106

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Taxonomy:

Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware HMDs Input Systems



Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Application:

Videogames

Engineering

Healthcare

Live Events

Video Entertainment

Real State

Retail

Military

Training and Education

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is estimated to account for US$ 401.8 Billion by 2025 Which are the prominent Virtual and Augmented Reality market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Blippar Inc., Cyberglove Systems LLC., Daqri LLC, EON Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vuzix Corporation., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.