[PDF] Virtual and Augmented Reality Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Virtual and Augmented Reality ?

Market Dynamics

Rising trend of adopting virtual and augmented reality technology in various application such as videogames, engineering, healthcare, live events, video entertainment, real state, retail, military, and training & education have accelerated the market growth, globally. Adoption of augmented and virtual reality technology in military application helps to provide better training to soldiers. Combat training, flight simulation, battlefield simulation, and vehicle simulation are some of the virtual reality application used in the military and defense segment. For example: the U.S. DoD has adopted virtual and augmented reality to reduce its training budget. According to US Navy, the Navy will invest US$ 6 billion to US$ 6.12 billion per year for training and simulation purpose from 2016 to 2021.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Blippar Inc., Cyberglove Systems LLC., Daqri LLC, EON Reality, Inc., Google Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Metaio GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, LLC, Osterhout Design Group (ODG), Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vuzix Corporation.

The adoption of technology in digital entertainment and media segment accelerates the virtual and augmented reality market.

The digital entertainment segment plays a major role for the growth of the global virtual and augmented reality market. The film producers, professional sports leagues and associations have showed significant interest in adopting the technology. For example: In 2015, the NBA golden state warriors experimented with NextVR technology to stream their regular-session for individuals using Samsung Gear headsets. With this, the music and adult segment have also adopted the augmented and virtual technology to produce a 3D content which accelerates their viewers globally. The adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality technology by news industry is a new space which uplift the market.

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Taxonomy:

Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Component:

Software

Hardware HMDs Input Systems



Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Application:

Videogames

Engineering

Healthcare

Live Events

Video Entertainment

Real State

Retail

Military

Training and Education

