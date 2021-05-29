[PDF] Video PaaS Market : Few Tips To Grow Your Bussiness.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Video PaaS ?

Market Insight- Global Video PaaS Market

Market Overview

Video platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is a cloud-based solution that facilitates developers to include real-time video communication features without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. Video PaaS offers all types of services and tools required to embed real-time communication capabilities into web-based applications. Moreover, it can develop real-time communications applications, business processes or mobile apps. To accelerate time-to-market for communications-rich services and applications, systems integrators (SIs) independent software vendors (ISVs), and service providers can leverage a PaaS. It can also be used by IT organizations for customer-facing applications or to communications- enable business processes that are cost-effectively and quick to access.

The global Video PaaS market was estimated to account for US$ 3, 09,130 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Video PaaS Market Prime key vendors ( Vidyo, Sightcall, Sinch, GENBAND, Twilio, Inc., TokBox, Agro.io, and Xura ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Opportunities

Increasing penetration of high-speed internet is expected to present major business opportunities for market players

According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, around 40% of global population are access to an internet connection. Video communication is one of the highlighting features of internet access and hence there is an increasing demand for video PaaS by enterprises as well as developers. Therefore, increasing penetration of internet is expected to offer major growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Video PaaS Market Taxonomy

Global Video PaaS, By Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Global Video PaaS, By Application:

Video Conferencing

Video Collaboration

Broadcasting Video Communication

Real Time Video Monitoring

Video Content Management

Others (enterprise and developer-based services)

Global Video PaaS, By End-user:

Social

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Banking & Finance

