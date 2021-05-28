[PDF] Vibration Sensor Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Vibration Sensor?

Vibration sensors, also known as vibration transducers, converts vibration into electrical equivalent output. These sensors are used for measuring the level of vibration in rotary machine. Vibration sensors are used to detect faults in machine components. Vibration sensor aid in improving security as it is able to detect frequencies that can harm the machinery as well the people working with the machines. Furthermore, it also aids in improving the accuracy of the machinery. Factors differentiating vibration sensor from other sensors include natural frequency, damping coefficient, and scale factor. Accuracy level of a vibration sensor is determined by both the natural frequency and damping coefficient.

The features that must be considered while selecting vibration sensors include measuring range, frequency range, accuracy, transverse sensitivity, and ambient condition. Measuring range can be in Gs (forces) for acceleration, in/sec for linear velocity and inches or other distance for displacement and proximity. The amplitude and frequency range of the object has to be estimated, as miscalculation can damage the vibration sensor. Therefore, ambient temperature and humidity as well as temperature of the object has to be considered, while installing a vibration sensor. Moreover, the environment it is installed in should also be free from dust, oil, and water.

Top Key players profiled in the Vibration Sensor market report include: General Electric Company, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Analog Devices, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, ETS Solutions Asia Pte Ltd., SKF Group, Preditec/IRM (Alava Ingenieros Group), ABB AS, Waites Wireless Sensor Technologies LLC, Pruftechnik Dieter Busch AG, BeanAir Germany, I-Care Group, and Evigia Systems

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Vibration Sensor market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2016-2020 historical data and 2020-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

Vibration Sensor Market Taxonomy:

The global vibration sensor market is segmented on the basis of sensor type, material, technology, application, end users, and region.

By Sensor type

Velocity sensor

Displacement sensor

Acceleration Sensor

By Material

Doped silicon

Quartz

Piezoelectric ceramics

By End User

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Technology

Piezoelectric

Strain gauge

Inductive

Capacitive

Piezoresistive

By Application

Aircraft design & testing

Food processing industry

Automotive

Coal & Quarry sector

Oil and gas industry

Medical sector

Nuclear

Automobile

Consumer Electronics

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Electric Power generator

Semiconductors

Which are the prominent Vibration Sensor market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: General Electric Company, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Analog Devices, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies, ETS Solutions Asia Pte Ltd., SKF Group, Preditec/IRM (Alava Ingenieros Group), ABB AS, Waites Wireless Sensor Technologies LLC, Pruftechnik Dieter Busch AG, BeanAir Germany, I-Care Group, and Evigia Systems

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

