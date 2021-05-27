[PDF] Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment?

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is a form of communication technology, where vehicles can communicate with stationary or moving objects surrounding the vehicle, which helps to reduce traffic congestion, accidents, and helps in reducing pollution. Moreover, testing of V2X technology plays an important role to ensure safety and security of the vehicle. V2X test equipment are the devices, which are used test the RF measurements, transmitter accuracy, conformance testing, C-V2X protocol testing, GNSS simulation of the devices installed in the vehicle known as on-board unit and the devices installed in the vehicles surrounding called as road side unit. Furthermore, as connected vehicles is a new technology, V2X testing plays an important role in to ensure vehicle and passengers safety.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market – Insights V2X test equipment are the devices used for testing the V2X technology, which is implemented in the connected vehicles. V2X testing equipment are used for conformance testing, function testing, performance testing, penetration testing, accelerated testing, and field testing of V2x technology enabled vehicles. Moreover different V2X application requires different communication performance requirements. For instance, automated cars require low latency and video entertainment applications that require larger frequency bandwidth, which is expected to drive the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players: Danlaw Inc, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Spirent Communications, TATA ELXI, Autotalks Ltd., Science & Engineering Applications Datentechnik GmbH, OnBoard Security, Inc, ADAS iiT, 7layers GmbH, Anritsu, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Sanjole,Inc, and Others.

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market Taxonomy:

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Device Type:

Signal & Spectrum Analyzer

Simulator & Emulator

HIL Test System

RF Conformance & Communication Test Equipment

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Service Type:

System Integration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Global Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market, By Connectivity Type:

DSRC Connectivity

Cellular Connectivity

The global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 4,639.4 Million by 2027

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Danlaw Inc, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Spirent Communications, TATA ELXI, Autotalks Ltd., Science & Engineering Applications Datentechnik GmbH, OnBoard Security, Inc, ADAS iiT, 7layers GmbH, Anritsu, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Sanjole,Inc, and Others.

Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

