[PDF] Vehicle Sealing Strip Market : Gripping Facts That People Don’T Know Much More About It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Vehicle Sealing Strip?

Vehicle Sealing Strip is a rubber material which is used to seal the edges of the vehicle doors, windows, sunroof, windshield and other parts of the vehicle to reduce the noise, vibration and also prevents the outside elements such as dust, rain, snow, pests and other elements from entering the vehicles while the vehicle is moving at high speed. Vehicle sealing strips are made of different materials such as rubber, polymer, silicon and other.

Global Vehicle Sealing Strip Market competition by top manufacturers are: Gold Seal Engineering Products Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd, Henniges Automotive, HUTCHINSON, INOAC CORPORATION, Odenwald-Chemie GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corp, Qingdao Seashore Industrial Co., Ltd., TOKAI KOGYO Co., Ltd., and Trelleborg Group.

Vehicle Sealing Strip Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of material, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Rubber

Polymer

Silicon

Other

On the basis of application, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Doors

Sunroof

Window Glass

Trunk/Tailgate

Hood/Bonnet

Others (Roof Line and Cowl)

On the basis of vehicle type, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into,

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of region, the global vehicle sealing strip market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

