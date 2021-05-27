[PDF] Vehicle Electrification Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Vehicle Electrification?

Conventional internal combustion engines featuring mechanical linkages were characterized by significant loss of efficiency, owing to its friction and high energy requirement. Electric components that prominently include the electric power steering, positive temperature coefficient liquid heater, air compressor, vacuum, pumps, starter generators and actuators among others, enhance the automotive fuel efficiency, add to the users comfort, and also reduce the environmental impacts of the carbon emissions from these automotive. Advent of electric vehicles with better battery backup and optimum driving speeds has in turn fueled the demand for the vehicle electrification market for environment friendly automotive industry over the near future.

Market Dynamics Requirement to improve automotive fuel economy, reduce carbon footprint, need to enhance driver awareness regarding the safety in conjunction with the added comfort and compliance with the regional regulations is expected to be among the prominent factors driving the industry growth. Moreover, feature enhancements that include less space requirements, highly sensitive outputs, and robust performance with relatively better durability also adds to the consumer motivation for the adoption of these systems. For instance, hydraulic power steering systems are more complicated, weigh more, require regular maintenance of hydraulic fluids, and are more prone to faults in relation to electrical power steering (EPS) system. EPS system also offer better sensitive response at distinct speeds and consume less power, adding to the mileage of the automotive. However, high cost of the electronic and electric components are expected to be the major factors hampering the global vehicle electrification market growth.

Vehicle Electrification Market Taxonomy:

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type:

Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater PTC

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Starter Motor & Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Micro-Hybrid Vehicle & Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Vehicle Electrification Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Vehicle Electrification Market market is estimated to account for US$ 121.60 billion by 2025 Which are the prominent Vehicle Electrification market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., Johnson Electric, Jtekt Corporation, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Wabco Holdings Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

