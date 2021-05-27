[PDF] Vehicle Cameras Market : Who Wants To Know The Mystery Behind It?

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Vehicle Cameras?

Global vehicle camera refer to the device that is used for recording videos and capturing images both inside and outside the vehicle. These cameras are attached to the dashboard and windshield of the vehicle and provide various features such as G-sensor, loop recording, among others. These cameras are available at a price ranging from less than US$ 100 to more than US$ 400. These cameras also help drivers for parking, gather critical evidence, assist for parking, and also for night vision. Depending upon the power supply, these cameras provide continuous video recording, used as an evidence in the event of an accidents.

Market Overview Vehicle cameras are onboard devices used in private cars, rental & commercial vehicles, and law enforcement vehicles. These cameras provide constant video recording, which could be used as evidence in the event of an accident or criminal activity. These cameras are available at a price ranging from less than US$ 100 to more than US$ 400. These cameras also help drivers for parking, gather critical evidence, assist for parking, and also for night vision. The global vehicle cameras is estimated to account for US$ 2,671.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Some of the companies competing in the Vehicle Cameras market are: Qrontech Co., Ltd. (Lukas), S. Will Industrial, Ltd., AIPTEK International, Inc., Hyundai MnSOFT, GoPro, Inc., Pittasoft Co., Ltd., DCS Systems Ltd. (RoadHawk UK), Garmin International, Inc., and Transcend Information, Inc.

Vehicle Cameras Market Taxonomy:

Global Vehicle Cameras Market, By price:

Affordable

Mid-range

High-end

Global Vehicle Cameras Market, By End-user:

Law Enforcement and Defense Vehicles

Private Vehicles

Transportation Vehicles

Others

Global Vehicle Cameras Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

