[PDF] V2X Communication Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

V2X Communication Market

Rising concerns regarding safety is the major factor driving growth of the global V2X communication market

Rising concerns regarding safety has led to adoption of connected vehicles and this is a major factor driving growth of the market. Connected vehicles are equipped with communication systems, which aids in reducing the risk of an accident. Communication systems in vehicles deliver a definite information of traffic situation across the road network. Moreover, it helps in obtaining information of traffic flows and in turn aids in reducing vehicles congestion. This also reduces the possibility of road accidents. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.25 million road accidents occurred globally in 2013. Therefore, people are increasingly concerned and cautious regarding road safety, which is expected to aid in growth of the global V2X communication market.

Some of the major companies that are covered in this report: Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

The report also includes a thorough examination of the company’s V2X Communication status, market size, patterns, growth, market share, and cost structure. The market capacity forecasts, historical data, and forecast interpretation are all included in this study. The V2X Communication business report also includes a comprehensive and in-depth overview of the market, as well as all of the market’s growth factors. This research is a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative examination of the global keyword market with the aim of developing new strategies for the industry’s productivity and development.

The study’s goal is to keep customers up to date on the technologically advanced industry by using systematic methodologies to collect and integrate key data narratives and points from databases, proprietary models, primary and secondary research, and in-depth expert interviews.

V2X Communication Market Taxonomy:

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

n addition, the V2X Communication market research report provides a comprehensive overview of market segmentation by product type, application, and geographic area. The top vendors and buyers are listed in the market research report, which is also included in the study.

