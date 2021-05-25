[PDF] V2X Communication Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is V2X Communication?

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is the technology, which enables cars to communicate with their surroundings by passing the information from one vehicle to other vehicle or any object and vice versa. It is a vehicular communication system that includes different types of communication systems such as V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), V2N (Vehicle-to-network), and V2G (Vehicle-to-grid),.

The worldwide and keyword market as indicated by significant players including

Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

V2X Communication Market Taxonomy:

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is V2X Communication Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent V2X Communication market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation. , Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

