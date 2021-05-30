[PDF] Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment ?

Fast and accurate volumetric and discontinuity at affordable costs are expected to be the primary growth drivers for increased adoption

In comparison to other alternative radiography examination methodologies, this technology is relatively safer and less time consuming. Less ownership costs, fast throughputs, better detection capability and usability even in non-screened off areas are anticipated to provide increased application in end use industries. Moreover, these also help in examining the internal structure and thickness, in conjunction with highly reliable results are few additional advantages that will drive the ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market over the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Prime key vendors ( Olympus, GE Inspection Technologies, Sonatest, Danatronics, James Instruments, Eddyfi, NDT Systems, Qualitest International, PaR Systems, and Trinity NDT ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Natural gas exploration is anticipated to be the most prominent factor contributing to the overall growth of the industry

Increasing usage of fossil fuels has led to an exponential surge in hydrocarbon acquisition costs and has also led to paradigm shift of the exploration activities. This has led to increased focus on the oil & gas production and exploration companies on identifying additional avenues of exploration. Moreover, according to Coherent Market Insights, utilization of natural gas is expected to register significant demand growth over the forecast period, which will in turn boost the growth of ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market growth, primarily for the examination of gas pipeline properties without causing any physical damage.

Ultrasonic Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Equipment Market Taxonomy

On the basis of equipment, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

Thickness gauges

Digital flaw detectors

Phased array flaw detectors

Test machines.

Others

On the basis of component, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

Equipment

Service

On the basis of end use industry, the global ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) market is classified into:

Oil & gas

Power Generation

Aerospace & defense

Automotive & Transportation

Others

