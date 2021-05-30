[PDF] U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for novel products that provide enhanced performance and consistency and reduced environmental impact are expected to boost the demand for new technologies in the near future. For instance, in July 2013, Linde Group introduced hybrid premium regulators named Smoothflo. Moreover, growing food and beverage industry in The U.S. is expected to drive the market in this region positively, as gas is an essential part of food processing industry. For instance, Food and beverage sector in the U.S. has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to growing population, increasing urbanization, and high demand for food products. According to the Committee for Economic Development (CED), the annual food sector sales are around US$ 1.4 trillion, of which food and beverage industry generate around US$ 164 billion.

This report focuses on U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator market includes : GCE Group, Emerson Electric Co., Itron, Inc., The Linde Group, Rotarex S.A., Air Liquide S.A., Honeywell Process Solutions, Praxair Technology, Inc., Cavagna Group S.p.A, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Market Trends

Increasing oil & gas exploration activities

High growth of oil & gas sector has prompted energy-dependent industries such as chemicals and power generation, which in turn, has increased the demand for pressure control equipment in North America. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the country’s crude oil and lease condensate reserves increased to 39.9 billion barrels in 2014, an increase of 3.4 billion barrels (9.3 %) from 2013. Moreover, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook 2015, natural gas consumption of the industrial sector will grow at an annual rate of 0.5% through 2020.

High demand for brass regulators across the nation

Various industries across the U.S. are preferring industrial gas regulators fabricated brass. As compared to other materials such as steel, brass-based regulators have smoother internal finishes and smaller internal volumes, which allows maintaining noncorrosive gases with higher purity levels.

U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market Segmentation:

The U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Application:

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Steel & Metal Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others

The U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Gas Type:

Inert

Toxic

Corrosive

The U.S. Industrial Gas Regulator Market, By Regulator Type:

Single Stage

Double Stage

