[PDF] Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market : How To Turn Your Business From Blah Into Fantastic

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation?

Predictive analytics is the practice of obtaining crucial information from existing data sets, in order to ascertain certain patterns and predict future outcomes and trends. It does not tell future or what will happen in the future rather it forecasts what might happen in the future with acceptable level of reliability. Predictive analytics has been largely used in transportation sector, where it provides valuable insights from data collected from numerous sources. These sources include vehicle location system, on-board sensors and data collection points embedded in fare and ticketing system, and scheduling and asset management system. Transportation predictive analytics and simulation software utilizes the extracted data to determine patterns and trends associated with transportation, in order to improve the efficiency of transportation operations.

Market Overview Predictive analytics is the practice of obtaining crucial information from existing data sets, in order to ascertain certain patterns and predict future outcomes and trends. It does not tell future or what will happen in the future rather it forecasts what might happen in the future with acceptable level of reliability. Predictive analytics has been largely used in transportation sector, where it provides valuable insights from data collected from numerous sources. These sources include vehicle location system, on-board sensors and data collection points embedded in fare and ticketing system, and scheduling and asset management system. Transportation predictive analytics and simulation software utilizes the extracted data to determine patterns and trends associated with transportation, in order to improve the efficiency of transportation operations. The global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market is estimated to account for US$ 1,930.1Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report: Cubic Corporation, T-Systems International GmbH, IBM Corporation, Tiger Analytics Inc., PTV Group, Cyient-Insights, Xerox Corporation, Predikto Inc. SAP AG, and Space-Time Insight.

Competitive Analysis

Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market Taxonomy:

Global Transportation Predictive Analysis And Simulation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Transportation predictive analysis and simulation Market, By Simulation Method:

Microscopic

Macroscopic

Mesoscopic

Global Transportation Predictive Analysis And Simulation Market, By Development Model:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Global Transportation Predictive Analysis And Simulation Market, By Component of Transport:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

