[PDF] Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market

Market Overview

Predictive analytics is the practice of obtaining crucial information from existing data sets, in order to ascertain certain patterns and predict future outcomes and trends. It does not tell future or what will happen in the future rather it forecasts what might happen in the future with acceptable level of reliability. Predictive analytics has been largely used in transportation sector, where it provides valuable insights from data collected from numerous sources. These sources include vehicle location system, on-board sensors and data collection points embedded in fare and ticketing system, and scheduling and asset management system. Transportation predictive analytics and simulation software utilizes the extracted data to determine patterns and trends associated with transportation, in order to improve the efficiency of transportation operations.

The global transportation predictive analytics and simulation market is estimated to account for US$ 1,930.1Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

The Global Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market report offers a complete overview of the Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market Globally. It represents real data and statistics on the inclinations and improvements in Global Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market. It also highlights manufacturing, abilities & technologies, and the unstable structure of the market. The Global Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market report elaborates the crucial data along with all important insights related to the current market status. Global Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market Report covers major market characteristics, size, and growth, key segments, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

World’s Top Key Players:

Cubic Corporation, T-Systems International GmbH, IBM Corporation, Tiger Analytics Inc., PTV Group, Cyient-Insights, Xerox Corporation, Predikto Inc. SAP AG, and Space-Time Insight.

The Study Objectives of Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market Report Are:

Examine and study the Global Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market sales, value, status and forecast (2018-2026).

Focuses on the key Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in the future.

Define, describe and forecast the Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market by type, application, and region.

Study the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Know significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market growth.

Study the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Strategically examines each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market

Examine competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation market

Strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyses their growth strategies.

Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 2018-2026 Transportation Predictive Analytics and Simulation Market is analyzed across major global regions.CMI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

