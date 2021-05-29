[PDF] Transport Layer Security Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Transport Layer Security ?

Factors driving growth of the transport layer security market

The increasing use of online transactions and popularity of e-commerce websites are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the transport layer security market over the forecast period. For instance, e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart, and all major financial institutions that offer web-based access to bank accounts and transaction from credit and debit cards are preferring transport layer security (TLS) to secure and encrypt the transactions of bank account. Where, proper data security is provided between web server and web client.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Verisign Inc., Imperva, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Arbor Networks, Nexus guard Limited, Neustar, Inc., NSFOCUS, Akamai Technologies, Inc., Radware Ltd., Cloudflare, Inc., Corero Network Security Inc., and DOSarrest.

Regional Analysis of Transport Layer Security Market

On the basis of the region, transport layer security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, North America is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players in the region such as Verisign Inc., Imperva, Inc., and F5 Networks, Inc.

Transport Layer Security Market Taxonomy:

The transport layer security market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Bandwidth Consumption

Resource Consumption

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Mobile

Data Center

Government and Carrier Transport

Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

