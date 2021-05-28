[PDF] Transformer Breathers Market : Fascinating Tactics That Can Help Your Business Grow

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Transformer Breathers?

Transformer breathers are used to maintain the level of humidity in air space in the top section of the conservator tank. It is very important to maintain the water level of water vapour in order to avoid failure or malfunction of transformers. Transformer breathers offer efficient and economical solution to control the level of moisture entering the conservator tank during change in volume of cooling medium by temperature gradients.

Growing power generation sector across the globe is the major factor fuelling the growth of transformer breathers market Breathers are majorly used in transformer to maintain the humidity in conservator tank. Electricity and its applications have become ubiquitous in human lives thus propelling demand for uninterrupted power supply. Even a small duration of power interruption may cost a major loss of productivity, especially in industrial sector. Increasing number of energy generation methods to meet high demand for power is fuelling growth of the market. For instance, according to Enerdata’s Global Energy report, global electricity production reached to 24,659 T Wh in 2016, up from 24,107 TWh in 2015.

Key manufacturers in the Transformer Breathers Market: ABB, Brownell, Drytech, Eaton, Hawke International, AGM Container Controls, Air Sentry, Ashish Engineering, Comem, Drytech, Energy Tech Enterprises, H2O Control Products, HAMP, K.P.S & Co., Maha Trading, Martec Asset Solutions, Maschinefabrik Reinhausen, SMS Omni-feed, Stream Peak International, Trade-link, and Zenith Group USA

Transformer Breathers Market Taxonomy:

By Application:

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

