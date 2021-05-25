[PDF] Training Market : Who Wants To Know The Mystery Behind It?

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Training?

Training is teaching or developing one’s skillsets and knowledge that relate to specific useful competencies. Training has a specific goal of improving person’s capabilities, productivity, and performance. By properly training their employees, organizations can benefit in terms of high productivity and low maintenance costs. Additionally, various types of training are available such as classroom, online, and offline.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in this report are: Skillsoft Limited, Safety Media, GP Strategies Corp., UL EHS Sustainability, PRYOR Learning Solutions, Raytheon Company, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, 360training.com, Inc., SAP Litmos, Vector Solutions, Global Training Solutions, Inc., Cornerstone onDemand, Petroskills, and Euro Petroleum Consultants Ltd. [EPC].

Training Market Taxonomy:

Global Training Market, By Industry:

Government

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Upstream



Midstream



Downstream

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Rail

Industrial Manufacturing

Mining

Surface



Underground

Power & Utilities

Marine

Offshore

Alternative Energy

Nuclear

Healthcare

Aerospace

Global Training Market, By Training Type:

Online

Offline

Classroom

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Training market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Training market.

