[PDF] Training Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Training ?

Global Training Market – Insights

The global training market was valued at US$ 94,828.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period and reach US$ 174,596.6 Mn in 2027. North America accounted for 45.1% of the revenue share in the global training market in 2018. The market in India is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, followed by rest of Asia Pacific. This growth is attributed to growing adoption of learning management systems across the globe to gain better returns on investment made in talent development, employee training, and other similar programs.

Training Market Prime key vendors ( Skillsoft Limited, Safety Media, GP Strategies Corp., UL EHS Sustainability, PRYOR Learning Solutions, Raytheon Company, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, 360training.com, Inc., SAP Litmos, Vector Solutions, Global Training Solutions, Inc., Cornerstone onDemand, Petroskills, and Euro Petroleum Consultants Ltd. [EPC]. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For PDF Brochure : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2811

Market Drivers: Increasing Preference for Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning management system (LMS) is also known as virtual learning system or learning content management system. LMS is a web application that is used to assess learning processes. Learning management system helps trainers in creating and delivering content, track learner participation, and assess performance. LMS offers various interactive features such as video conferencing, threaded discussions, and discussion forums. Many enterprises are shifting from conventional classroom training to e-Learning as it can be convenient and cost-effective.

Training Market Taxonomy

Global Training Market, By Industry:

Government

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Upstream



Midstream



Downstream

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Rail

Industrial Manufacturing

Mining

Surface



Underground

Power & Utilities

Marine

Offshore

Alternative Energy

Nuclear

Healthcare

Aerospace

Global Training Market, By Training Type:

Online

Offline

Classroom

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Training Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Training market is estimated to account for US$ 174.6 Billion by 2027 Which are the prominent Training market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Skillsoft Limited, Safety Media, GP Strategies Corp., UL EHS Sustainability, PRYOR Learning Solutions, Raytheon Company, DuPont Sustainable Solutions, 360training.com, Inc., SAP Litmos, Vector Solutions, Global Training Solutions, Inc., Cornerstone onDemand, Petroskills, and Euro Petroleum Consultants Ltd. [EPC]., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.