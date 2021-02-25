[PDF] Traffic Sensor Market: The Secret History And Future Growth | mccourier.com

Traffic Sensor Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Traffic Sensor Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Traffic sensors are used for traffic management, automatic incident detection, and data collection. Traffic sensors provide standard data regarding traffic, speed, and area occupancy, which are helpful to avoid congestion in the large metropolitan areas. Moreover, these sensors helps to accurately measure average flow speed, which helps to distinguish different service levels such as dense, congestion, queue, and fluid. Traffic sensors improves the efficiency and capacity of transportation networks.

Key Players In The Traffic Sensor Market: EFKON AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, International Road Dynamics, Inc., Kistler Group, Flir Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., SWARCO AG, Q-Free ASA, SICK AG, Axis Communications AB, Raytheon Company, and Siemens A

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Traffic Sensor Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Traffic Sensor Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of sensor type, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

Inductive loops

Infrared sensors

Piezoelectric sensors

Magnetic sensors

Image sensors

LiDAR sensors

Thermal sensors

Radar sensors

Acoustic sensors

Bending plates

On the basis of application, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

Traffic monitoring

Vehicle measurement and profiling

Weigh in motion

Automated tolling or e-toll

