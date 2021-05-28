[PDF] Traffic Sensor Market : Never Changing Growth Top Secret Which Will Drive Your Business To Next Level

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Traffic Sensor?

Traffic sensors are used for traffic management, automatic incident detection, and data collection. Traffic sensors provide standard data regarding traffic, speed, and area occupancy, which are helpful to avoid congestion in the large metropolitan areas. Moreover, these sensors helps to accurately measure average flow speed, which helps to distinguish different service levels such as dense, congestion, queue, and fluid. Traffic sensors improves the efficiency and capacity of transportation networks.

Inductive-loop detectors, video image processors, magnetometers, laser radar sensors, microwave radar sensors, ultrasonic sensors, passive infrared sensors, and passive acoustic sensors are types of traffic sensors. Application of these sensors includes incident detection, traffic signal control, mainline control, and measurement of vehicle volume.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1219

The following manufacturers are covered: EFKON AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, International Road Dynamics, Inc., Kistler Group, Flir Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., SWARCO AG, Q-Free ASA, SICK AG, Axis Communications AB, Raytheon Company, and Siemens A

Traffic Sensor Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of sensor type, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

Inductive loops

Infrared sensors

Piezoelectric sensors

Magnetic sensors

Image sensors

LiDAR sensors

Thermal sensors

Radar sensors

Acoustic sensors

Bending plates

On the basis of application, the global traffic sensor market is segmented into:

Traffic monitoring

Vehicle measurement and profiling

Weigh in motion

Automated tolling or e-toll

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Traffic Sensor Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Traffic Sensor market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: EFKON AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, TransCore, International Road Dynamics, Inc., Kistler Group, Flir Systems, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., SWARCO AG, Q-Free ASA, SICK AG, Axis Communications AB, Raytheon Company, and Siemens A, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.