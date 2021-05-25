[PDF] Traffic Management System Market : Enticing Ways To Improve Your Industrial Growth In Upcoming Years

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Traffic Management System?

Traffic management is a system that providing traffic management solutions that improve traffic flow and safety of road users. It also advices the command control and signaling system which receives the information about the current traffic and the disturbances in the surrounding. Traffic management system includes pedestrian access, lane and sidewalk closures, traffic plans, services, and others.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Traffic Management System market includes : Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, and Schneider Electric.

Traffic Management System Market Taxonomy:

On basis of solution, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of software, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

Smart Signaling

Route Guiding

Traffic Analytics

On basis of hardware, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

Display Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Cameras

Others

On the basis of systems, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

Urban Traffic Management and control (UTMC) System

Adaptive Traffic Control (ATC) System

Journey Time Management (JTM) System

Predictive Traffic Modeling (PTM) System

Incident Detection and Location (IDL) System

Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

