[PDF] Total Carbon Analyzer Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

How Important Is Total Carbon Analyzer ?

Market Overview

Total organic carbon is the amount of carbon found in an organic compound. It finds applications as an indicator for water quality or cleanliness of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment. Total carbon analyzer is the device used to find out the percentage of total organic and inorganic carbon in the water. It is predominantly used in manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. The total organic carbon analysis is conducted in three different stages namely acidification, oxidation, and detection and quantification. TOC analysis facilitates organizations to find out organic carbon in liquid or water and to confirm its purity.

The global total carbon analyzer market is estimated to account for US$ 1,069.4 Mn in terms of value and 48,135 Units in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: UIC, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, ELTRA GmbH, Xylem Inc., Skalar Analytical B.V., Hach Company, Inc., GE Analytical Instruments, Inc., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., and Analytik Jena AG.

Market Trends

North America Trends

Increasing product development of total carbon analyzers is a major trend

Increasing product innovation and development has made available total carbon analyzers with advanced features. For instance, total carbon analyzers equipped with pump speed up-gradation manufactured for continuous monitoring of both solid and liquid samples, so as to obtain optimal intermittent analysis by reducing purging time.

Multiple operational points for total carbon analyzer

The total carbon analyzer can be used as analyzer present at different locations by using a novel technology named on-line and real-time data analysis of solid & liquid samples. The trend for on-line and real-time data analysis of samples is expected to continue in North America during the forecast period.

Total Carbon Analyzer Market Taxonomy:

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market, By Sample Type:

TC Analyzer for Liquid Sample

TC Analyzer for Solid & Liquid Sample

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market, By Product Type:

On-line TC Analyzer

Portable TC Analyzer

Laboratory TC Analyzer

Global Total Carbon Analyzer Market, By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Waste Water Treatment

Semiconductors

Power & Energy

Others (Drinking Water Treatments)

